China tightens control over company data with transfer rules

The rules would apply to transfers that involve “sensitive personal information” of at least 10,000 people or any company that handles information on more than 1 million people. They give no details of what is important or sensitive.

Rules imposed earlier prohibit companies from storing information about Chinese citizens abroad.

That prompted complaints that global companies are put at a disadvantage because they can't combine information from China with other countries, while Chinese competitors can collect all their data at their headquarters.

A separate law that takes effect Monday establishes security standards, prohibits companies from disclosing information without customer permission and tells them to limit how much they collect. Unlike data protection laws in Western countries, the Chinese rules say nothing about limiting government or ruling Communist Party access to personal information.