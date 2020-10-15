China threatens response to new US sanctions over Hong Kong

The sanctions include visa restrictions and potentially bar dealings between the named individuals and U.S. financial institutions. The same officials were sanctioned under an executive order in August, shortly after Beijing imposed a sweeping national security law on the former British colony.

“Through the imposition of the National Security Law, the (Communist Party of China) has crippled democratic institutions, human rights, judicial independence, and individual freedoms in Hong Kong," State Department spokesperson Morgan Ortagus said in a statement accompanying the sanctions announcement.

Ortagus cited the arrests of peaceful protestors, the stationing of Chinese security agents in the territory and the “politically motivated delay" of September elections for the local assembly as evidence of the deterioration of rights promised to Hong Kong by Beijing at the time of its 1997 handover to Chinese control.