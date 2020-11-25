China stepping up virus testing on imported food packaging

Through mask mandates, mass testing, lockdowns and case tracing, China has largely eliminated cases of local transmission, causing it to place extra attention on infection threats from outside the country. China's National Health Administration on Wednesday reported five new cases, all imported, bringing China's total to 86,469, including 4,634 deaths.

Stopping the virus's spread is “like fighting a war," demanding fast, decisive action, CDC Chief Epidemiologist Wu Zunyou said.

“Victory only comes after the entire country is united in its efforts. On this front, technical strategy, strong leadership and coordinated action all play important roles," Wu said.

The coronavirus is known to be more stable in colder, dryer conditions, and disinfecting packaging at freezing temperatures creates “special challenges," said Zhang Liubo, chief disinfection officer for the Center for Disease Control.

Even when disinfection works and the virus is no longer infectious, remnants can remain on the packaging, leading to a positive test, Zhang said.

However, “as of present, we have yet to discover any infection caused by direct consumption of products from this cold chain," Zhang said.

Imported frozen shrimps are displayed at a supermarket in Beijing, Friday, Nov. 20, 2020. China has stirred controversy with claims it has detected the coronavirus on packages of imported frozen food. (AP Photo/Ng Han Guan)

A worker wearing a mask and gloves stand near beef products from New Zealand packaged with a QR-code linked to its coronavirus test results displayed at a supermarket in Beijing, Tuesday, Nov. 24, 2020. China has stirred controversy with claims it has detected the coronavirus on packages of imported frozen food. (AP Photo/Ng Han Guan)