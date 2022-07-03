China state museum opens in Hong Kong amid patriotism drive

The sweeping national security law imposed by Beijing has seen government critics who have not moved abroad being either jailed or intimidated into silence. That has aligned Hong Kong ever closely with the party's rigid controls exercised on the mainland and in the outer regions of Tibet, Xinjiang and Inner Mongolia.

The political controls have increasingly taken on cultural and linguistic elements, and Friday's ceremony was conducted entirely in the national language of Mandarin, rather than Hong Kong's native Cantonese.

The building of the Palace Museum branch in Hong Kong was controversial because of the lack of public consultation, and came as a surprise to many Hong Kong citizens.

Daisy Wang, the museum's deputy director, said the current exhibition was a “once in a lifetime opportunity to look at some of the rarest early works of painting and calligraphy in Chinese art history."

The collection was built during the Ming and Qing dynasties and many of its finest works now reside on the self-governing island of Taiwan, where they were taken after the Communists seized power on the mainland in 1949.

Combined Shape Caption Visitors line up to enter the Hong Kong Palace Museum during the first day open to public in Hong Kong, Sunday, July 3, 2022. It showcases more than 900 Chinese artefacts, loaned from the long-established Palace Museum in Beijing, home to works of art representing thousands of years of Chinese history and culture. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung) Credit: Kin Cheung Credit: Kin Cheung Combined Shape Caption Visitors line up to enter the Hong Kong Palace Museum during the first day open to public in Hong Kong, Sunday, July 3, 2022. It showcases more than 900 Chinese artefacts, loaned from the long-established Palace Museum in Beijing, home to works of art representing thousands of years of Chinese history and culture. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung) Credit: Kin Cheung Credit: Kin Cheung

Combined Shape Caption Visitors tour the Hong Kong Palace Museum during the first day open to public in Hong Kong, Sunday, July 3, 2022. It showcases more than 900 Chinese artefacts, loaned from the long-established Palace Museum in Beijing, home to works of art representing thousands of years of Chinese history and culture. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung) Credit: Kin Cheung Credit: Kin Cheung Combined Shape Caption Visitors tour the Hong Kong Palace Museum during the first day open to public in Hong Kong, Sunday, July 3, 2022. It showcases more than 900 Chinese artefacts, loaned from the long-established Palace Museum in Beijing, home to works of art representing thousands of years of Chinese history and culture. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung) Credit: Kin Cheung Credit: Kin Cheung

Combined Shape Caption Visitors tour the Hong Kong Palace Museum during the first day open to public in Hong Kong, Sunday, July 3, 2022. It showcases more than 900 Chinese artefacts, loaned from the long-established Palace Museum in Beijing, home to works of art representing thousands of years of Chinese history and culture. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung) Credit: Kin Cheung Credit: Kin Cheung Combined Shape Caption Visitors tour the Hong Kong Palace Museum during the first day open to public in Hong Kong, Sunday, July 3, 2022. It showcases more than 900 Chinese artefacts, loaned from the long-established Palace Museum in Beijing, home to works of art representing thousands of years of Chinese history and culture. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung) Credit: Kin Cheung Credit: Kin Cheung

Combined Shape Caption Visitors tour the Hong Kong Palace Museum during the first day open to public in Hong Kong, Sunday, July 3, 2022. It showcases more than 900 Chinese artefacts, loaned from the long-established Palace Museum in Beijing, home to works of art representing thousands of years of Chinese history and culture. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung) Credit: Kin Cheung Credit: Kin Cheung Combined Shape Caption Visitors tour the Hong Kong Palace Museum during the first day open to public in Hong Kong, Sunday, July 3, 2022. It showcases more than 900 Chinese artefacts, loaned from the long-established Palace Museum in Beijing, home to works of art representing thousands of years of Chinese history and culture. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung) Credit: Kin Cheung Credit: Kin Cheung

Combined Shape Caption Visitors tour the Hong Kong Palace Museum during the first day open to public in Hong Kong, Sunday, July 3, 2022. It showcases more than 900 Chinese artefacts, loaned from the long-established Palace Museum in Beijing, home to works of art representing thousands of years of Chinese history and culture. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung) Credit: Kin Cheung Credit: Kin Cheung Combined Shape Caption Visitors tour the Hong Kong Palace Museum during the first day open to public in Hong Kong, Sunday, July 3, 2022. It showcases more than 900 Chinese artefacts, loaned from the long-established Palace Museum in Beijing, home to works of art representing thousands of years of Chinese history and culture. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung) Credit: Kin Cheung Credit: Kin Cheung

Combined Shape Caption Visitors dressed in Chinese costumes tour the Hong Kong Palace Museum during the first day open to public in Hong Kong, Sunday, July 3, 2022. It showcases more than 900 Chinese artefacts, loaned from the long-established Palace Museum in Beijing, home to works of art representing thousands of years of Chinese history and culture. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung) Credit: Kin Cheung Credit: Kin Cheung Combined Shape Caption Visitors dressed in Chinese costumes tour the Hong Kong Palace Museum during the first day open to public in Hong Kong, Sunday, July 3, 2022. It showcases more than 900 Chinese artefacts, loaned from the long-established Palace Museum in Beijing, home to works of art representing thousands of years of Chinese history and culture. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung) Credit: Kin Cheung Credit: Kin Cheung

Combined Shape Caption A visitor dressed in Chinese costume tours the Hong Kong Palace Museum during the first day open to public in Hong Kong, Sunday, July 3, 2022. It showcases more than 900 Chinese artefacts, loaned from the long-established Palace Museum in Beijing, home to works of art representing thousands of years of Chinese history and culture. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung) Credit: Kin Cheung Credit: Kin Cheung Combined Shape Caption A visitor dressed in Chinese costume tours the Hong Kong Palace Museum during the first day open to public in Hong Kong, Sunday, July 3, 2022. It showcases more than 900 Chinese artefacts, loaned from the long-established Palace Museum in Beijing, home to works of art representing thousands of years of Chinese history and culture. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung) Credit: Kin Cheung Credit: Kin Cheung

Combined Shape Caption Visitors tour the Hong Kong Palace Museum during the first day open to public in Hong Kong, Sunday, July 3, 2022. It showcases more than 900 Chinese artefacts, loaned from the long-established Palace Museum in Beijing, home to works of art representing thousands of years of Chinese history and culture. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung) Credit: Kin Cheung Credit: Kin Cheung Combined Shape Caption Visitors tour the Hong Kong Palace Museum during the first day open to public in Hong Kong, Sunday, July 3, 2022. It showcases more than 900 Chinese artefacts, loaned from the long-established Palace Museum in Beijing, home to works of art representing thousands of years of Chinese history and culture. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung) Credit: Kin Cheung Credit: Kin Cheung

Combined Shape Caption Visitors tour the Hong Kong Palace Museum during the first day open to public in Hong Kong, Sunday, July 3, 2022. The museum showcases more than 900 Chinese artefacts, loaned from the long-established Palace Museum in Beijing, home to works of art representing thousands of years of Chinese history and culture.(AP Photo/Kin Cheung) Credit: Kin Cheung Credit: Kin Cheung Combined Shape Caption Visitors tour the Hong Kong Palace Museum during the first day open to public in Hong Kong, Sunday, July 3, 2022. The museum showcases more than 900 Chinese artefacts, loaned from the long-established Palace Museum in Beijing, home to works of art representing thousands of years of Chinese history and culture.(AP Photo/Kin Cheung) Credit: Kin Cheung Credit: Kin Cheung

Combined Shape Caption Visitors tour the Hong Kong Palace Museum during the first day open to public in Hong Kong, Sunday, July 3, 2022. The museum showcases more than 900 Chinese artefacts, loaned from the long-established Palace Museum in Beijing, home to works of art representing thousands of years of Chinese history and culture.(AP Photo/Kin Cheung) Credit: Kin Cheung Credit: Kin Cheung Combined Shape Caption Visitors tour the Hong Kong Palace Museum during the first day open to public in Hong Kong, Sunday, July 3, 2022. The museum showcases more than 900 Chinese artefacts, loaned from the long-established Palace Museum in Beijing, home to works of art representing thousands of years of Chinese history and culture.(AP Photo/Kin Cheung) Credit: Kin Cheung Credit: Kin Cheung

Combined Shape Caption Visitors tour the Hong Kong Palace Museum during the first day open to public in Hong Kong, Sunday, July 3, 2022. The museum showcases more than 900 Chinese artefacts, loaned from the long-established Palace Museum in Beijing, home to works of art representing thousands of years of Chinese history and culture.(AP Photo/Kin Cheung) Credit: Kin Cheung Credit: Kin Cheung Combined Shape Caption Visitors tour the Hong Kong Palace Museum during the first day open to public in Hong Kong, Sunday, July 3, 2022. The museum showcases more than 900 Chinese artefacts, loaned from the long-established Palace Museum in Beijing, home to works of art representing thousands of years of Chinese history and culture.(AP Photo/Kin Cheung) Credit: Kin Cheung Credit: Kin Cheung

Combined Shape Caption Visitors writes a Chinese word on a touch screen at the Hong Kong Palace Museum during the first day open to public in Hong Kong, Sunday, July 3, 2022. The museum showcases more than 900 Chinese artefacts, loaned from the long-established Palace Museum in Beijing, home to works of art representing thousands of years of Chinese history and culture.(AP Photo/Kin Cheung) Credit: Kin Cheung Credit: Kin Cheung Combined Shape Caption Visitors writes a Chinese word on a touch screen at the Hong Kong Palace Museum during the first day open to public in Hong Kong, Sunday, July 3, 2022. The museum showcases more than 900 Chinese artefacts, loaned from the long-established Palace Museum in Beijing, home to works of art representing thousands of years of Chinese history and culture.(AP Photo/Kin Cheung) Credit: Kin Cheung Credit: Kin Cheung

Combined Shape Caption A visitor dressed in Chinese costume poses for a photograph at the Hong Kong Palace Museum during the first day open to public in Hong Kong, Sunday, July 3, 2022. The museum showcases more than 900 Chinese artefacts, loaned from the long-established Palace Museum in Beijing, home to works of art representing thousands of years of Chinese history and culture.(AP Photo/Kin Cheung) Credit: Kin Cheung Credit: Kin Cheung Combined Shape Caption A visitor dressed in Chinese costume poses for a photograph at the Hong Kong Palace Museum during the first day open to public in Hong Kong, Sunday, July 3, 2022. The museum showcases more than 900 Chinese artefacts, loaned from the long-established Palace Museum in Beijing, home to works of art representing thousands of years of Chinese history and culture.(AP Photo/Kin Cheung) Credit: Kin Cheung Credit: Kin Cheung

Combined Shape Caption Visitors tour the Hong Kong Palace Museum during the first day open to public in Hong Kong, Sunday, July 3, 2022. The museum showcases more than 900 Chinese artefacts, loaned from the long-established Palace Museum in Beijing, home to works of art representing thousands of years of Chinese history and culture.(AP Photo/Kin Cheung) Credit: Kin Cheung Credit: Kin Cheung Combined Shape Caption Visitors tour the Hong Kong Palace Museum during the first day open to public in Hong Kong, Sunday, July 3, 2022. The museum showcases more than 900 Chinese artefacts, loaned from the long-established Palace Museum in Beijing, home to works of art representing thousands of years of Chinese history and culture.(AP Photo/Kin Cheung) Credit: Kin Cheung Credit: Kin Cheung

Combined Shape Caption Visitors tour the Hong Kong Palace Museum during the first day open to public in Hong Kong, Sunday, July 3, 2022. The museum showcases more than 900 Chinese artefacts, loaned from the long-established Palace Museum in Beijing, home to works of art representing thousands of years of Chinese history and culture.(AP Photo/Kin Cheung) Credit: Kin Cheung Credit: Kin Cheung Combined Shape Caption Visitors tour the Hong Kong Palace Museum during the first day open to public in Hong Kong, Sunday, July 3, 2022. The museum showcases more than 900 Chinese artefacts, loaned from the long-established Palace Museum in Beijing, home to works of art representing thousands of years of Chinese history and culture.(AP Photo/Kin Cheung) Credit: Kin Cheung Credit: Kin Cheung

Combined Shape Caption Visitors line up to enter the Hong Kong Palace Museum during the first day open to public in Hong Kong, Sunday, July 3, 2022. The museum showcases more than 900 Chinese artefacts, loaned from the long-established Palace Museum in Beijing, home to works of art representing thousands of years of Chinese history and culture. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung) Credit: Kin Cheung Credit: Kin Cheung Combined Shape Caption Visitors line up to enter the Hong Kong Palace Museum during the first day open to public in Hong Kong, Sunday, July 3, 2022. The museum showcases more than 900 Chinese artefacts, loaned from the long-established Palace Museum in Beijing, home to works of art representing thousands of years of Chinese history and culture. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung) Credit: Kin Cheung Credit: Kin Cheung