BreakingNews
Train derailment near Clark County Fairgrounds: Residents asked to shelter in place
X
Dark Mode Toggle

China sets this year's economic growth target at 'around 5%'

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Nation & World
27 minutes ago
China’s government has set this year’s economic growth target at “around 5%” as it tries to rebuild business activity following the end of anti-virus controls that kept millions of people at home

BEIJING (AP) — China’s government on Sunday set this year's economic growth target at “around 5%” as it tries to rebuild business activity following the end of anti-virus controls that kept millions of people at home.

Premier Li Keqiang, the top economic official, announced the target in a report on government work to the ceremonial legislature, the National People’s Congress.

Chinese leader Xi Jinping said earlier this year’s official priority is an economic revival based on consumer spending after growth sank to 3% last year, its second-lowest level since at least the 1970s.

In Other News
1
Indonesia fuel depot fire kills 19; 3 still missing
2
Miami takes No. 1 seed in ACC, edges Pitt 78-76 for title
3
Trump pitches a sequel, but shies away from attacking rivals
4
Californians await key decisions from reparations task force
5
Thar she blows! Canadian woman wins Key West conch contest
© 2023 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top