China sets Oct. 16 opening date for Communist Party congress

Xi has also mounted an increasingly assertive foreign policy, raising concerns about a possible confrontation with the U.S., possibly over the self-governing democracy of Taiwan.

He has also waged a wide-ranging anti-corruption campaign that has targeted political rivals, cracked down on democracy and civil liberties in Hong Kong, overseen the detention of more than 1 million members of minority Muslim groups in the northwestern region of Xinjiang, and pursued a hard0line “zero-COVID" policy on the mainland that has exacted a growing economic and social cost.

Xi's accumulation of power has drawn comparison's to former dictator Mao Zedong, with his political theories written into the constitution and his cultivation of a cult of personality superseding all other current top Chinese officials.

The official Xinhua News Agency said the date of the congress was announced Tuesday at a meeting of the party's Politburo.

The congress is “of great significance to be convened at a crucial moment, as the whole Party and the entire nation embark on a new journey toward building a modern socialist country in all respects, and advance toward the Second Centenary Goal," Xinhua said, referring to a long-standing economic development target.

“The congress will thoroughly review the international and domestic situations, comprehensively grasp the new requirements for the development of the cause of the Party and the country on the new journey in the new era, as well as the new expectations of the people," it said.

FILE - Chinese President Xi Jinping, front row center, and his cadres sing the Communist song during the closing ceremony for the 19th Party Congress held at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing on Oct. 24, 2017. China's long-ruling Communist Party on Tuesday, Aug. 30, 2022, set October 16 for its 20th party congress, at which leader Xi is expected to be given a third five-year term. (AP Photo/Ng Han Guan, File)

