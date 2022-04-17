China sending up next space station crew in June

On Saturday, the crew of Shenzhou 13 landed in the Gobi desert in the northern region of Inner Mongolia.

During the mission, astronaut Wang Yaping carried out the first spacewalk by a Chinese woman. Wang, commander Zhai Zhigang and crewmate Ye Guangfu also beamed back physics lessons for high school students.

China was the third nation to launch an astronaut into space on its own after the former Soviet Union and the United States. Tiangong is China’s third space station following predecessors launched in 2011 and 2016.

The government announced in 2020 that China’s first reusable spacecraft had landed following a test flight but no photos or details have been released.

China is excluded from the International Space Station due to U.S. unease that its space program is run by the ruling Communist Party’s military wing, the People’s Liberation Army.

Combined Shape Caption FILE - In this photo released by Xinhua News Agency, screen image captured at Beijing Aerospace Control Center in Beijing, China on Oct. 16, 2021, shows three Chinese astronauts, from left, Ye Guangfu, Zhai Zhigang and Wang Yaping waving after entering the space station core module Tianhe. Three Chinese astronauts returned to Earth on Saturday, April 16, 2022, after six months aboard China's newest space station in the longest crewed mission to date for its ambitious space program. (Tian Dingyu/Xinhua via AP, File) Credit: Tian Dingyu Credit: Tian Dingyu Combined Shape Caption FILE - In this photo released by Xinhua News Agency, screen image captured at Beijing Aerospace Control Center in Beijing, China on Oct. 16, 2021, shows three Chinese astronauts, from left, Ye Guangfu, Zhai Zhigang and Wang Yaping waving after entering the space station core module Tianhe. Three Chinese astronauts returned to Earth on Saturday, April 16, 2022, after six months aboard China's newest space station in the longest crewed mission to date for its ambitious space program. (Tian Dingyu/Xinhua via AP, File) Credit: Tian Dingyu Credit: Tian Dingyu