China sees record rains, heat as weather turns volatile

China has also seen seasonal flooding in several parts of the country, causing misery for hundreds of thousands, particularly in the hard-hit south that receives the bulk of rainfall as well as typhoons that sweep in from the South China Sea.

China is not alone in experiencing higher temperatures and more volatile weather. In Japan, authorities warned of greater than usual stress on the power grid and urged citizens to conserve energy.

Japanese officials announced the earliest end to the annual summer rainy season since the national meteorological agency began keeping records in 1951. The rains usually temper summer heat, often well into July.

On Friday, the cities of Tokamachi and Tsunan set all-time heat records while several others broke monthly marks.

Large parts of the Northern Hemisphere have seen extreme heat this summer, with regions from the normally chilly Russian Arctic to the traditionally sweltering American South recording unusually high temperatures and humidity.

In the United States, the National Weather Service has held 30 million Americans under some kind of heat advisory amid record-setting temperatures. The suffering and danger to health is most intense among those without air conditioning or who work outdoors, further reinforcing the economic disparities in dealing with extreme weather trends.

Combined Shape Caption FILE - Workers gather along a section of flooded railway in Shangrao in central China's Jiangxi province on June 21, 2022. From the snowcapped peaks of Tibet to the tropical island of Hainan, China is sweltering under the worst heatwave in decades while rainfall hit records in June. (Chinatopix via AP, File) Credit: Uncredited Credit: Uncredited Combined Shape Caption FILE - Workers gather along a section of flooded railway in Shangrao in central China's Jiangxi province on June 21, 2022. From the snowcapped peaks of Tibet to the tropical island of Hainan, China is sweltering under the worst heatwave in decades while rainfall hit records in June. (Chinatopix via AP, File) Credit: Uncredited Credit: Uncredited

Combined Shape Caption FILE - In this file photo released by Xinhua News Agency, rescuers evacuate stranded residents in flood water in Tuojiang Township, Jianghua Yao Autonomous County, Yongzhou in central China's Hunan Province, June 22, 2022. From the snowcapped peaks of Tibet to the tropical island of Hainan, China is sweltering under the worst heatwave in decades while rainfall hit records in June. (Jiang Linfeng/Xinhua via AP, File) Credit: Jiang Linfeng Credit: Jiang Linfeng Combined Shape Caption FILE - In this file photo released by Xinhua News Agency, rescuers evacuate stranded residents in flood water in Tuojiang Township, Jianghua Yao Autonomous County, Yongzhou in central China's Hunan Province, June 22, 2022. From the snowcapped peaks of Tibet to the tropical island of Hainan, China is sweltering under the worst heatwave in decades while rainfall hit records in June. (Jiang Linfeng/Xinhua via AP, File) Credit: Jiang Linfeng Credit: Jiang Linfeng

Combined Shape Caption FILE - A girl runs through a fountain at an outdoor shopping area on an unseasonably hot day in Beijing, Saturday, June 25, 2022. From the snowcapped peaks of Tibet to the tropical island of Hainan, China is sweltering under the worst heatwave in decades while rainfall hit records in June. (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein, File) Credit: Mark Schiefelbein Credit: Mark Schiefelbein Combined Shape Caption FILE - A girl runs through a fountain at an outdoor shopping area on an unseasonably hot day in Beijing, Saturday, June 25, 2022. From the snowcapped peaks of Tibet to the tropical island of Hainan, China is sweltering under the worst heatwave in decades while rainfall hit records in June. (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein, File) Credit: Mark Schiefelbein Credit: Mark Schiefelbein