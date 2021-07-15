China says US measures on Xinjiang threaten global trade

The latest measure approved Wednesday by the U.S. Senate would block imports of goods made with forced labor in Xinjiang. The bill requires approval from the House of Representatives.

On Tuesday, the Commerce Department and five other agencies warned companies with ties to the region they “run a high risk” of violating U.S. laws against forced labor.

In unusually forceful language, they said Beijing carries out “genocide and crimes against humanity” in Xinjiang including imprisonment, torture, rape, forced sterilization, forced labor and “draconian restrictions” on movement and religion.

Chinese officials deny accusations of abuses in Xinjiang. They say the camps are for job training and combating radicalism.

Washington and the European Union have imposed travel and financial sanctions on Chinese officials accused of abuses in Xinjiang. The United States has blocked imports of cotton, tomatoes and materials to make solar panels from companies suspected of using forced labor.

Beijing retaliated by announcing unspecified penalties against American and European officials, a European think tank and two European researchers who study Xinjiang.

State TV called for a boycott of Swedish retailer H&M after it joined other brands in expressing concern about reports of forced labor in Xinjiang. State media have publicized calls by individual Chinese for boycotts of Nike, Adidas, Uniqlo and other global shoe and clothing brands.

U.S. business advisory: www.state.gov/xinjiang-supply-chain-business-advisory/