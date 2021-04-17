China says US-Japan actions are stoking division

The U.S. and China have clashed over a wide range of issues in the last few years, including human rights in Tibet and the Xinjiang region, a crackdown on protests and political freedom in Hong Kong, China’s assertion of its territorial claims to Taiwan and most of the South China Sea and accusations Beijing was slow to inform the world about the COVID-19 outbreak.

China claims self-governing Taiwan as its territory and says, like Hong Kong, it should be under Beijing’s control.

"The U.S. should never try to play the Taiwan card," Le Yucheng, China's vice foreign minister, said in an interview with The Associated Press in Beijing on Friday. "It is very dangerous. This is our red line. The U.S. should never try to cross it."

The U.S.-Japan joint statement also expressed concern over human rights in Hong Kong and for China’s ethnic Muslim minority. Both leaders declared they planned to work with China “on areas of common interest.”

China again reiterated its stance on Xinjiang, Taiwan and Hong Kong, all of which it considers domestic matters.

“These matters bear on China’s fundamental interests and allow no interference. We express strong concern and firm opposition to relevant comments in the Joint Leaders’ Statement," it said.