China says US diplomatic boycott violates Olympic spirit

The Chinese Embassy in Washington tweeted that politicians calling for a boycott are “doing so for their own political interests and posturing."

“In fact, no one would care about whether these people come or not, and it has no impact whatsoever on the #Beijing2022 to be successfully held," the embassy said.

China's mission to the United Nations called the boycott a “self-directed political farce."

“The U.S. just wants to politicize sports, create divisions and provoke confrontation," it said.

It wasn't clear what officials Washington might have sent, and Zhao on Monday said no invitation had been extended by China.

It wasn't clear whether other countries would follow the U.S. lead. Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida on Tuesday said Japan would make its own decision “from the perspective of national interests, taking into consideration the significance of the Olympic Games and the significance of Japan’s diplomacy. This is the basic attitude of our country.”

Japanese Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno said it remained unclear what the diplomatic boycott means and that a decision on officials attending would be made “at an appropriate time by comprehensively considering various circumstances."

“In any case, Japan hopes that the Beijing Winter Games will be held as a celebration of peace in line with the principles of the Olympic and Paralympic Games,” Matsuno said.

The dispatching of high-level delegations to each Olympics has long been a tradition among the U.S. and other leading nations. Then-President George W. Bush attended the opening of the 2008 Beijing Olympic Summer Games. First lady Jill Biden led the American contingent to the Summer Olympics in Tokyo this year and second gentleman Doug Emhoff led a delegation to the Paralympic Games.