China says military development of islands within its rights

“I think over the past 20 years we’ve witnessed the largest military buildup since World War II by the PRC,” Aquilino told The Associated Press in an interview, using the initials of China’s formal name. “They have advanced all their capabilities and that buildup of weaponization is destabilizing to the region.”

China claims as its own territory virtually the entire South China Sea, home to fish stocks and undersea minerals, along with sea lanes through which an estimated $5 trillion in global trade travels each year.

China refuses to acknowledge claims from five other governments to some or all of the waterway and dismissed the findings of a U.N.-backed arbitration tribunal that invalidated China's sweeping historical claims under the U.N. Convention on the Law of the Sea.

The fully militarized islands are among seven China has constructed in recent years by piling sand and concrete atop coral reefs, causing heavy damage to the marine environment.