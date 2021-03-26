China sanctions Britons after EU move on Xinjiang

Chinese state TV called Thursday for a boycott of Swedish retail chain H&M as Beijing lashed out at foreign clothing and footwear brands following Monday’s decision by the 27-nation European Union, the United States, Britain and Canada to impose travel and financial sanctions on four Chinese officials blamed for abuses in Xinjiang. Cotton and other agricultural products form a major component of the local economy in vast but thinly populated Xinjiang.

Companies ranging from Nike to Burberry that have well-established presences in China were also targeted online, with some Chinese celebrities announcing they were severing endorsement deals with some firms.

“China is firmly determined to safeguard its national sovereignty, security and development interests, and warns the U.K. side not go further down the wrong path. Otherwise, China will resolutely make further reactions," the Foreign Ministry said.

Others on the Foreign Ministry sanctions list included politicians, scholars and human rights activists Tom Tugendhat, Neil O’Brien, David Alton, Tim Loughton, Nusrat Ghani, Helena Kennedy, Geoffrey Nice and Joanne Nicola Smith Finley. The China Research Group, established by a group of Conservative MPs, independent research group Uyghur Tribunal and the Essex Court Chambers, a law firm that also described Chinese policies toward minorities in Xinjiang as crimes against humanity and genocide, were also listed.

Numerous other Chinese government departments and state media outlets joined in condemning the Western sanctions.

The Xinjiang government issued a lengthy statement touting economic growth. political stability and population increase in the region and pointing to violence and violations of human rights in the U.S., Britain, Canada and elsewhere and chaos brought by military interventions in Iraq and Libya.

“Any plot to to undermine Xinjiang's prosperity and development ... will certainly be doomed to shameful failture," the statement said.

China's ruling Communist Party and nominally independent nationalists operating mainly online have a long history of attacking foreign firms and even entire countries seen as insulting China's national dignity or harming the country's core interests.

South Korean retail giant Lotte saw its China business destroyed after it provided land for a U.S. air defense system that Beijing objected to, while relations with Norway had been strained for years after the Nobel Peace Prize was awarded to pro-democracy writer Liu Xiaobo. who died in a Chinese prison in 2017.

Residents wearing masks pass near a H&M store in Beijing on Thursday, March 25, 2021. China's ruling Communist Party is lashing out at H&M and other clothing and footwear brands as it retaliates for Western sanctions imposed on Chinese officials accused of human rights abuses in the northwestern region of Xinjiang. (AP Photo/Ng Han Guan) Credit: Ng Han Guan Credit: Ng Han Guan