China sanctions Boeing, two U.S. defense contractors for Taiwan arms sales

China’s Ministry of Commerce has announced sanctions against Boeing and two other defense companies Monday for arms sales to Taiwan
Nation & World
19 minutes ago
BEIJING (AP) — China's Ministry of Commerce announced sanctions against Boeing and two other defense companies Monday for arms sales to Taiwan, on the day of Taiwan's presidential inauguration.

The companies include Boeing's Defense, Space & Security unit, General Atomics Aeronautical Systems, and General Dynamics Land Systems.

