China reserve shows off 10 panda cubs to mark Lunar New Year

Bamboo baskets of treats were prepared for the pandas, with the Chinese character “fu,” meaning good fortune and blessings, written on the outside.

This mimicked the Chinese tradition of adults giving red envelopes with money inside to children during the Lunar New Year to pass them good wishes and blessings.

Instead of money, the baby pandas got snacks. Some of them were curious about the baskets, while others were distracted by the toys and decorations nearby.

As of December, there were 44 panda cubs worldwide, and more than half were bred in China.

China has prided itself on its efforts to preserve a species that was endangered for many years. Pandas are also a symbol of China and part of its cultural diplomacy.

Associated Press news assistant Caroline Chen contributed to this story.

Baby pandas climb on a display for the upcoming Lunar New Year of the Ox at the China Conservation and Research Center for the Giant Panda at the Wolong Nature Reserve in southwestern China's Sichuan province, Wednesday, Feb. 3, 2021. Ten baby pandas made their debut in China's leading panda reserve in the country's southwest on Wednesday morning ahead of the Lunar New Year. (Chinatopix via AP) Credit: Uncredited Credit: Uncredited

