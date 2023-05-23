China presses Dutch minister for access to chipmaking tech blocked on security grounds

“We have shared our national security concerns,” said the Dutch minister, Wopke Hoekstra. “I’ve, of course, clearly listened to his, and this is typically an issue where we will continue our dialogue.”

Beijing appears to be trying to improve relations with European governments and possibly split some away from alliances with Washington.

Political analysts have suggested that is part of the motivation behind Beijing’s decision to send an envoy to discuss a possible settlement of the Ukraine war. Analysts see little hope of peace but say the initiative gives Chinese leader Xi Jinping’s government a chance to deflect Western criticism of its friendly relations with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Qin appealed for patience while the envoy, Li Hui, visits European governments to discuss a possible “political settlement.”

Hoekstra, who also is the Dutch deputy prime minister, said he and Qin “talked extensively about the war” but gave no details.

“Russia’s aggression against Ukraine must stop and Europe and Netherlands will continue to stand with Ukraine for as long as it takes and whatever necessary,” Hoekstra said.

Qin tried to downplay security fears about Beijing.

“What China exports is opportunity, not crisis," he said.

The Chinese minister complained about the “abnormal phenomenon” of what he said was fears about China being exaggerated by unspecified “intelligence departments.”

“Then their accusations are being exaggerated by the media," Qin said. “The result is that it erodes the popular support for the friendship between our two countries.”

