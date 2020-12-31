China OKs 1st homegrown vaccine said to be 79.3% effective

It is an inactive vaccine, which means the virus was grown in a lab and then killed. The germ is then injected into the body to generate an immune response.

Final proof of its effectiveness will depend on publication of more data.

Sinopharm is one of at least five Chinese developers that are in a global race to create vaccines for the disease that has killed more than 1.8 million people.

In addition to the emergency vaccinations already underway, China plans to start vaccinating high-risk population, such as seniors as well as people with existing chronic illnesses. Officials did not say what percentage of the population they will vaccinate in China.

“This is different in every country but the general thinking is that it has to reach 60% to protect the entire population,” said Zeng Yixin, vice minister of the National Health Commission.

Practically, it means that the drug or product in question may be restricted for certain age groups, according to Tao Lina, a former government immunologist.

Officials declined to name a particular price and gave conflicting statements about it. “It will certainly be in the limit of what people can afford,” said Zheng Zhongwei, a National Health Commission official.

A minute later, Zeng, the other NHC official, stepped in to say that the vaccines “will definitely be free for the public.”

The vaccine is already under mass production, though officials did not answer questions about current production capacity.

Approval of China's vaccine could also mean hope for countries around the world who may not have access to the Pfizer or Moderna shots, which have stricter cold chain requirements. Sinopharm's vaccine is able to be stored at 2 to 8 degrees Celsius (36 to 46 degrees Fahrenheit), or a normal refrigeration temperature.

“This is very exciting that there is another vaccine and one that can be distributed in locations that don’t have the cold chain,” said Ashely St. John, an immunologist at the Duke-NUS Medical School in Singapore. “But at the same time we have to temper the excitement. We have to understand the long term efficacy, effect on transmission and effect on severe disease.”

Wu reported from Taipei, Taiwan.

The name of China’s drug regulator has been corrected to the National Medical Products Administration, not the Medical Production Administration.