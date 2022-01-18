China media say foreign parcels suspected in new infections

The Beijing Games organizers announced Monday that only “selected” spectators will be permitted at the events that officially open Feb. 4. Beijing had already announced that no fans from outside the country would be permitted and had not offered tickets to the general public.

China has largely avoided major virus outbreaks with a regimen of lockdowns, mass testing for COVID-19 and travel restrictions, although it continues to fight surges in several cities, including the port of Tianjin, about an hour from Beijing.

Despite China's “zero-COVID" policy, one city that has endured weeks of lockdown appeared to find some relief. Falling numbers of cases in Xi'an, a city of 13 million famed as the home of the Terracotta Warrior statue army, have prompted authorities to allow people to gradually leave their homes and return to work.

Just one additional case was reported in the city among China's total of 127 new domestically transmitted cases announced on Tuesday.

Caption Workers and residents stand near a nuclei test station in Beijing, China, Tuesday, Jan. 18, 2022. The first reported case of the omicron variant has prompted stepped-up measures in Beijing, just weeks before it hosts the Winter Olympic Games. (AP Photo/Ng Han Guan) Credit: Ng Han Guan Caption Workers and residents stand near a nuclei test station in Beijing, China, Tuesday, Jan. 18, 2022. The first reported case of the omicron variant has prompted stepped-up measures in Beijing, just weeks before it hosts the Winter Olympic Games. (AP Photo/Ng Han Guan) Credit: Ng Han Guan Credit: Ng Han Guan

Caption Workers cleaning a dining area inside the main media center as preparations are underway for the Beijing Winter Olympics Tuesday, Jan. 18, 2022, in Beijing. (AP Photo/Denis Paquin) Credit: Denis Paquin Caption Workers cleaning a dining area inside the main media center as preparations are underway for the Beijing Winter Olympics Tuesday, Jan. 18, 2022, in Beijing. (AP Photo/Denis Paquin) Credit: Denis Paquin Credit: Denis Paquin