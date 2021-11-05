China LGBT rights group shuts down in tightening environment

The group helped a young woman sue textbook publishers for writing that homosexuality was a disorder. She lost the case in February, after years of litigation.

Homosexuality is not a crime in China, and in bigger cities, there’s a vibrant social scene where LGBT individuals can socialize without much fear or discrimination. However, it appears that restrictions on advocacy groups and online censorship has grown, those in the LGBT community say.

In July, WeChat shut down dozens of accounts run by university students and non-profit groups on LGBT topics.

One LGBT blogger, who declined to be named out of fear of retribution, said it's getting increasingly difficult to run an LGBT group in the current environment, noting that WeChat and other social media platforms are deleting related content.

Shanghai Pride canceled its annual event in 2020 and said it would no longer hold it without explanation after 11 years of operation.

“The future may bring more uncertainties, we await the day when we can lift the clouds and see the daylight," the group said in a post.