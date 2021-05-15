China lands on Mars in latest advance for its space program

The U.S. has had nine successful landings on Mars since 1976. The Soviet Union landed on the planet in 1971, but the mission failed after the craft stopped transmitting information soon after touchdown.

A rover and a tiny helicopter from the American landing in February are currently exploring Mars. NASA expects the rover to collect its first sample in July for return to Earth in a decade.

China has landed on the moon before but landing on Mars is a much more difficult undertaking because it has an extremely thin atmosphere.

Spacecraft must use heat shields for protection from the searing heat of reentry and both retro-rockets and parachutes to slow enough to prevent a crash landing. The parachutes and rockets must be deployed at precise times to land at the designated spot.

Only mini-retro rockets are required for a moon landing, and parachutes alone are sufficient for returning to Earth, which has a much bigger atmosphere.

Visitors to an exhibition on China's space program look at a life size model of the Chinese Mars rover Zhurong, named after the Chinese god of fire, at the National Museum in Beijing on Thursday, May 6, 2021. China has landed a spacecraft on Mars for the first time in the latest advance for its space program. The official Xinhua News Agency said Saturday, May 15, that the lander had touched down, citing the China National Space Administration. (AP Photo/Ng Han Guan) Credit: Ng Han Guan Credit: Ng Han Guan

Visitors to an exhibition on China's space program pose for photos next to a life size model of the Chinese Mars rover Zhurong, named after the Chinese god of fire, at the National Museum in Beijing on Thursday, May 6, 2021. China has landed a spacecraft on Mars for the first time in the latest advance for its space program. The official Xinhua News Agency said Saturday, May 15, that the lander had touched down, citing the China National Space Administration. Chinese characters read: Build a Space Power. (AP Photo/Ng Han Guan) Credit: Ng Han Guan Credit: Ng Han Guan

Visitors pass by an exhibition depicting rovers on Mars in Beijing on Friday, May 14, 2021. China says its Mars probe and accompanying rover are to land on the red planet sometime between early Saturday morning and Wednesday Beijing time. (AP Photo/Ng Han Guan) Credit: Ng Han Guan Credit: Ng Han Guan

A woman wearing a mask talks on her phone near an exhibition depicting a rover in Mars in Beijing on Friday, May 14, 2021. China says its Mars probe and accompanying rover are to land on the red planet sometime between early Saturday morning and Wednesday Beijing time. (AP Photo/Ng Han Guan) Credit: Ng Han Guan Credit: Ng Han Guan

A woman walks past an exhibition depicting Mars landscape in Beijing on Friday, May 14, 2021. China says its Mars probe and accompanying rover are to land on the red planet sometime between early Saturday morning and Wednesday Beijing time. (AP Photo/Ng Han Guan) Credit: Ng Han Guan Credit: Ng Han Guan