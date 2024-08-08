China hits back at the US in response to doping allegations dogging its swimmers

Repeated blasts from the Chinese agency have been echoed by reports in the government-controlled state media complaining about double standards applied to Chinese competitors. The reports have highlighted the more than 600 tests undergone by Chinese swimmers at the Paris Games with no violations found.

The World Anti-Doping Agency and World Aquatics have acknowledged that 23 Chinese swimmers tested positive for a banned substance ahead of the Tokyo Olympics. The results were not made public until revealed by media reports earlier this year, with both bodies accepting the Chinese explanation that the positive tests were caused by tainted food.

After the details emerged, the U.S. launched an investigation under a law passed in 2020 giving federal authorities power to investigate sports doping and cover-ups.

In a meeting in Paris this week, the head of the China's Olympic delegation told his American counterpart that China hopes the U.S. will stop its “long-arm jurisdiction” and ensure that athletes from all countries can participate smoothly and safely in the 2028 Summer Games in Los Angeles and the 2034 Winter Games in Salt Lake City, according to an account in an official Chinese sports newspaper.

China's anti-doping agency and its state media have zeroed in on an American sprinter, Erriyon Knighton, who was competing Thursday in the 200-meter finals. Knighton tested positive for a banned substance in March but the U.S. Anti-Doping Agency said an arbitration panel determined it came from contaminated meat, allowing him to compete.

The Chinese agency issued a release Tuesday accusing the U.S. agency of double standards. It followed up Thursday with the release calling for more testing of U.S. track and field competitors.

Some competitors from other countries spoke out about the controversy as China won 12 medals in swimming in Paris, including a gold in the men's 4x100 medley relay that ended a decadeslong U.S. dominance of that event. Chinese swimmers have denied cheating.

U.S. swimming legend Michael Phelps doubled down on his support for tougher sanctions, including a lifetime ban for anyone who tests positive for a banned substance.

British swimmer Adam Peaty, whose team missed out on a medal by finishing fourth in the relay, blasted a system that allowed the Chinese swimmers who tested positive to compete.

“As an honorable person, I mean, you should be out of the sport,” he said, “but we know sport isn’t that simple.”

