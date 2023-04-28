X

China flies 38 warplanes near Taiwan, 6 navy vessels in area

Nation & World
By HUIZHONG WU, Associated Press
13 minutes ago
The Taiwanese defense ministry says China’s military flew 38 fighter jets and other warplanes near Taiwan

TAIPEI, Taiwan (AP) — China’s military flew 38 fighter jets and other warplanes near Taiwan, the Taiwanese defense ministry said Friday, in the largest such flight display since the large military exercise in which it simulated sealing off the island earlier in the month.

Six navy vessels were also spotted in the area from 6 a.m. Thursday to 6 a.m. Friday as part of China's long-running campaign of intimidation against the self-ruled island democracy that Beijing claims as part of its territory.

Nineteen of the aircraft flew across the midline in the Taiwan Strait that separates the island from the mainland, the ministry said. It said they included five SU-30 and two J-16 aircraft. One drone, a TB-001, circled the island, according to a diagram from the Defense Ministry.

China held exercises simulating the sealing off the island after the sensitive meeting April 5 between Taiwan's President Tsai Ing-wen and U.S. House Speaker Kevin McCarthy in California. China opposes any exchanges at the official level between Taiwan and other governments.

Taiwan and China split in 1949 following a civil war that ended with the Communist Party in control of the mainland. The island has never been part of the People’s Republic of China, but Beijing says it must unite with the mainland, by force if necessary.

___

Find more of AP's Asia-Pacific coverage at https://apnews.com/hub/asia-pacific

In Other News
1
Hundreds stuck at Peru-Chile border in crackdown on migrants
2
NFL Draft 2023 Live | Several Alabama players selected early
3
NFL draft dominated early by QBs, including top pick Young
4
Breaking down players selected in 1st round of NFL draft
5
Iran's navy seizes oil tanker near Oman, heading for Houston
© 2023 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top