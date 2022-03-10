China fights new COVID-19 spike with more selective approach

Drivers and passengers of private cars, buses and taxies entering or exiting Changchun must present negative tests for the coronavirus taken within the past 48 hours.

Authorities attributed the Jilin provincial outbreak to the highly contagious omicron variant, with more than 1,200 cases recorded nationwide since Friday, some of the highest numbers since the pandemic began spreading from the central city of Wuhan in 2020.

Still, control measures were less strict than in the past, in a possible sign that China is beginning to relax its “zero tolerance"" approach to the pandemic. As recently as January, China was locking down entire cities, affecting millions of people.

In his annual report on the work of government delivered Saturday, Premier Li Keqiang said China needs to “constantly refine epidemic containment” but gave no direct indication Beijing was abandoning “zero tolerance.”

Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam said Wednesday that reducing deaths is the city’s priority, while a mass-testing plan was put on hold. It had been planned for this month, but Lam said there's now no set timing. To reduce deaths from the virus, Hong Kong is dedicating one hospital to COVID-19 treatment, converting general wards and building an emergency hospital that will be staffed by medical workers from the mainland.

