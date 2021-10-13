China exports up 28% in September; surplus with US at $42B

Overall growth in two-way trade rose 15% in July-September, slowing from 25% year-on-year growth in the previous quarter.

The politically sensitive trade surplus with the U.S. rose to $42 billion in September from nearly $38 billion in August, the report said.

More than three years after former U.S. President Donald Trump launched a tariff war against Beijing, his successor Joe Biden's administration has not said if it will agree to Chinese demands to roll back some of those punitive duties.

Biden’s top trade official, Katherine Tai, said last week that she planned frank talks with Beijing about complaints over policies that foreign businesses say give their Chinese competitors an unfair advantage.

