China cuts economic growth goal as it tries to reverse slump

Li’s report indirectly acknowledged the impact of Russia’s war on commodity prices, saying they “remain high and prone to fluctuation,” but gave no indication of the reason.

“All of this is making our external environment increasingly volatile, grave and uncertain,” Li’s report said.

President Xi Jinping's government announced a “policy pivot” in December toward shoring up growth and away from longer-term initiatives aimed at cutting debt and carbon emissions and nurturing self-sustaining growth based on consumer spending instead of trade and investment.

The economy also is under pressure from weak global demand for Chinese exports, anti-coronavirus controls that have suspended access to major cities, supply disruptions and power outages.

No growth target was announced in 2020 after much of the economy was shut down to fight the virus. Last year’s target was “over 6%.”

The ruling party has promised tax cuts for entrepreneurs who generate jobs and wealth. Banks have been told to lend more. The government is injecting money into the economy through higher spending on building public works.

Beijing is promising to build more solar, wind and other renewable power resources. But it also has eased pressure on utilities to restrain growth of climate-changing carbon emissions by burning less coal.

AP researcher Henry Hou contributed.