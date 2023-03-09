China criticizes Dutch plan to curb access to chip tools

“We firmly oppose the Netherlands’s interference and restriction with administrative means of normal economic and trade exchanges between Chinese and Dutch enterprises,” said the spokeswoman, Mao Ning. “We have made complaints to the Dutch side.”

Mao appealed to the Netherlands to “safeguard the stability of the international industrial and supply chain."

Industry analysts say China’s lack of access to ASML etching technology is a serious handicap in its effort to develop a domestic chip industry. Chinese vendors can produce low-end chips used in autos and most consumer electronics but not those used in smartphones, servers and other high-end products.

Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte and U.S. President Joe Biden held talks in January on ASML’s chip machines.

ASML's extreme-ultraviolet, or EUV, equipment uses light to etch microscopically precise circuits into silicon, allowing circuits to be packed more closely together. That increases their speed and reduces power demand.