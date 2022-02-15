China crafts a carefully curated slate of Olympic spectators

An Associated Press journalist was among a handful of Beijing-based reporters invited by the Foreign Ministry to watch the curling on Monday.

Organizers have given few details, but foreign chambers of commerce and employees of companies that are Olympic sponsors said they received invitations to the Feb. 4 opening ceremony.

People who attended the ceremony and sports events were required to receive a third dose of an anti-coronavirus vaccine as a booster, present two negative virus tests before events and take two more tests afterward.

Joerg Wuttke, president of the European Union Chamber of Commerce in China, said he was invited but couldn’t attend because it was too early to receive a booster. Wuttke said he would watch on TV.

The American Chamber of Commerce in China said it sent a delegation to the opening ceremony. The British Chamber of Commerce in China said it had been asked to share invitations with its network.

Spectators are issued N95 masks and arrive at venues aboard buses as volunteers in blue parkas and white hats wave.

Guards check foreign passports or Chinese identity cards. Spectators are required to show a smartphone app that tracks their movements and health condition. They pass through metal detectors and are scanned for the coronavirus's telltale fever.

Cameras, computers, pens, selfie sticks or food and drink from outside are forbidden.

Inside sports venues, spectators are kept in areas separate from athletes, reporters and sports officials. They are as little as six meters (20 feet) away but are in areas dubbed “the bubble" that are supposed to have no contact with outsiders.

During the curling competition, spectators were separated by empty seats. In an anti-coronavirus measure, signs in competition venues tell spectators in Chinese and English, “NO CHEERING.”

At the souvenir shop, plush toys of Olympics mascot Bing Dwen Dwen and children's clothes were sold out, but paperweights shaped like curling stones, binoculars and Olympics-themed clothing, jewelry and pins were available.

In an email response to questions, the Beijing organizing committee said spectators would be organized by their communities, employers and winter sports associations.

Gao Jia, an employee of a sponsor, received a ticket to the opening ceremony. She said attendees gathered at a hotel for a security check, were taken to the Olympic Park on Beijing’s north side and walked three kilometers (two miles) to the National Stadium.

“We were quite tired, but the excitement offset all of it,” she said. “When we got inside, everything had turned blue. We felt, wow, it was all worth it.”

Gao said afterward she was required to stay home for one week. She asked that her company not be identified by name.

Employees at other companies that are Olympics sponsors including Bank of China Ltd. and social media platform Sina Weibo have said they were offered tickets.

One woman wrote on Sina Weibo that her company received three tickets and more than 70 employees applied for them. The posting didn’t identify the company and the user didn’t respond to a message from AP.

At the end of Monday's curling, Britain, Canada, Denmark and Sweden had defeated Italy, Norway Russia and Switzerland to advance to next round.

The teams quietly left the ice to a smattering of applause in the nearly empty arena.

Caption Spectators wave as Ying Qing, of China, drives during the women's monobob heat 1 at the 2022 Winter Olympics, Sunday, Feb. 13, 2022, in the Yanqing district of Beijing. (AP Photo/Dmitri Lovetsky) Credit: Dmitri Lovetsky