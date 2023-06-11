China complains to South Korean ambassador in tit-for-tat move after Seoul summoned Beijing's envoy

On Friday, South Korean First Vice Foreign Minister Chang Ho-jin warned Xing over his “senseless and provocative” remarks made during a meeting with South Korean Democratic Party leader Lee Jae-myung, a key rival of conservative President Yoon Suk Yeo.

In the meeting last week, Xing accused Yoon’s government of leaning excessively toward Seoul’s treaty ally, the U.S., and damaging its relations with China.

Xing said South Korea was entirely to blame for the “many difficulties” in bilateral relations, citing its growing trade deficit with China, which he attributed to “de-Chinaization” efforts, apparently referring to actions by South Korean companies to shift their supply chains away from China.

His comments quickly drew ire from Seoul, which accused Xing of violating diplomatic protocols and interfering with South Korean domestic politics.