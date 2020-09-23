China blasts US House bill, denies forced labor in Xinjiang

Members of Congress say the measure is needed to press China to stop a campaign that has resulted in the detention of more than 1 million Uighurs and other predominantly Muslim ethnic groups under brutal conditions.

Some companies and trade groups oppose a Xinjiang-wide declaration because it puts the burden on private enterprises to ensure that an often complex global supply chain is free of materials that have been produced with forced labor.

The U.S. has banned imports made with forced labor since 1930 to ensure fair trade. Enforcement has increased in recent years and U.S. Customs and Border Protection has blocked shipments by eight companies and entities operating in Xinjiang over the past year. The bill passed Tuesday would go further, shifting the burden to any company that operates in Xinjiang or buys goods from there to prove their goods are not tainted.