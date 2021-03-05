China announces "over 6%" economic growth target, tech plans

The premier said Beijing also will “improve the relevant systems” in Hong Kong “to safeguard national security” but gave no details of possible changes in the territory, where the ruling party is tightening control following pro-democracy protests.

The party used last year’s legislative session to impose a national security law on Hong Kong under which dozens of political activists have been arrested.

“We will resolutely guard against and deter external forces’ interference in the affairs of Hong Kong,” the premier said.

Li promised to pursue “green development” following President Xi Jinping’s pledge to ensure China’s carbon emissions peak by 2030 and to achieve carbon neutrality by 2060. That will require sharp increases in clean and renewable energy sources for the world’s second largest-economy.