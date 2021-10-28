China and Serbia praise 'steel friendship' amid growing ties

“In the political sphere, we don’t have any open issues,” Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic told Wang at the opening of their meeting in Belgrade. “We have very good cooperation between our countries and we want to bring it to a higher level if possible.”

“Our friendship is honest and big and no wonder we call it ‘steel,’” Vucic said, adding that the economic cooperation increased threefold in the last five years.

China bought Serbia's only steel mill in 2016 and both sides have often described their relations as friendship of steel.

Wang said Thursday that the friendly relations between China and much smaller Serbia are based on equality and are sincere. “We are very proud of the development of our relations,” he said.

There is criticism in the West and among Serbia’s opposition groups that many of the construction deals between Serbia and China are done in an nontransparent manner, without proper tenders or details about the costs.

Also, environmentalists have warned that coal powered plants operated by Chinese companies in Serbia do not meet international greenhouse emissions standards, further contributing to Serbia becoming one of the most polluted states in Europe.

Although formally seeking EU membership, the populist Serbian president has been forging close political, economic and military ties with both China and Russia.

Caption Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic, right, speaks during a news conference after talks with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi at the Serbia Palace in Belgrade, Serbia, Thursday, Oct. 28, 2021. Wang Yi is on a two-day official visit to Serbia. (AP Photo/Darko Vojinovic) Credit: Darko Vojinovic Credit: Darko Vojinovic

Caption Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi listens Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic during a news conference at the Serbia Palace in Belgrade, Serbia, Thursday, Oct. 28, 2021. Wang Yi is on a two-day official visit to Serbia. (AP Photo/Darko Vojinovic) Credit: Darko Vojinovic Credit: Darko Vojinovic