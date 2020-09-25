China aims to make 1 billion COVID-19 vaccine doses a year

China has promoted the construction of vaccine testing facilities and manufacturing plants, and assigned independent monitors for their assembly. China has 11 vaccine candidates in human trials, with four of them currently in the third and final trials.

One of those is CoronaVac, made by the private company SinoVac, which is already rolling off the factory floor at a bio-secure facility outside Beijing. SinoVac’s chairman, Yin Weidong, said Thursday that the factory was built in months, and more could be constructed if demand is sufficient.

Some nations are pooling vaccine efforts to ensure success against the disease. More than 150 countries are setting up the COVID-19 Vaccines Global Access Facility, or COVAX, under the World Health Organization.

Their target is to make 2 billion doses to inoculate 20% of the world’s population.

The director-general of WHO, Tedros Ghebreyesus, said earlier this month that “the goal must be to vaccinate some people in all countries, rather than all the people in some countries."

—— AP video producer Olivia Zhang in Beijing and writer Huizhong Wu in Taipei, Taiwan, contributed to this report.

Chinese health officials attend a press conference held to discuss COVID-19 vaccine-related issues at the State Council Information Office in Beijing, Friday, Sept. 25, 2020. A Chinese health official said Friday that the country's annual production capacity for COVID-19 vaccines will top 1-billion next year, following an aggressive government support program for new factories. (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein) Credit: Mark Schiefelbein Credit: Mark Schiefelbein

