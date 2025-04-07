China accuses US of unilateralism, protectionism and economic bullying with tariffs

China on Monday accused the U_S_ of unilateralism, protectionism and economic bullying with tariffs for "putting the U_S_ first over international rules.”
Pedestrian are reflected on a brokerage house's window as an electronic board displays shares trading index, in Beijing, Monday, April 7, 2025. (AP Photo/Andy Wong)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Pedestrian are reflected on a brokerage house's window as an electronic board displays shares trading index, in Beijing, Monday, April 7, 2025. (AP Photo/Andy Wong)
Nation & World
Updated 21 minutes ago
X

BEIJING (AP) — China on Monday accused the U.S. of unilateralism, protectionism and economic bullying with tariffs.

“Putting ‘America First’ over international rules is a typical act of unilateralism, protectionism and economic bullying,” Foreign Affairs spokesperson Lin Jian told reporters.

Last week, Trump put an additional 34% tariff on Chinese goods as part of “Liberation Day,” coming on top of two rounds of 10% tariffs already declared in February and March, which Trump said was due to Beijing’s role in the fentanyl crisis.

China and other governments retaliated quickly. China announced its own 34% tariff rate on U.S. goods, mirroring Trump's tariff rate for China.

China also suspended sorghum, poultry and bonemeal imports from some American companies. China’s latest retaliatory moves include more export controls on rare earth minerals, critical for various technologies, and a lawsuit at the World Trade Organization.

Lin said the new tariffs harmed the stability of global production and supply chain and seriously impacted the world's economic recovery.

“Pressure and threats are not the way to deal with China. China will firmly safeguard its legitimate rights and interests,” Lin added.

People walk by an electronic board displaying Shanghai shares trading index at a brokerage house, in Beijing, Monday, April 7, 2025. (AP Photo/Andy Wong)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Pedestrians and office buildings are reflected on a brokerage house's window as an electronic board displays shares trading index, in Beijing, Monday, April 7, 2025. (AP Photo/Andy Wong)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

A woman walks by an electronic board displaying shares trading index at a brokerage house, in Beijing, Monday, April 7, 2025. (AP Photo/Andy Wong)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

In Other News
1
Israel controls 50% of Gaza after razing land to expand its buffer zone
2
Here's what to know about nations considering the 1st global tax on...
3
Mideast stock markets tumble as US tariffs and low oil prices squeeze...
4
Pakistani security forces kill 9 militants in a raid near the Afghan...
5
The Latest: Markets sink as Trump's tariffs roil global trading system