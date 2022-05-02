Chili Peppers honor Foo Fighter drummer at Jazz Fest

The vibe of the 2022 Jazz Fest echoed the 2006 festival, held eight months after Hurricane Katrina devastated New Orleans. The 2020 and 2021 festivals were canceled by an entirely different storm — COVID-19.

The two-weekend event draws tens of thousands to the city’s Fair Grounds Race Course, where as many as 80 musical acts perform daily on more than a dozen stages, complemented by art and craft exhibits and an array of booths featuring foods from Louisiana and beyond.

Jazz Fest attracts well known acts like the Red Hot Chili Peppers, The Who and Lionel Richie but it might be best known for showcasing a dizzying array of Louisiana musical talent, styles and genres — jazz, blues, Cajun, Zydeco and more.

Masks were a rare sight at the festival, most of which takes place outdoors. It is taking place as COVID-19 cases are at a lower point than they’ve been in months and two-thirds of the U.S. population is vaccinated.

Flea of the Red Hot Chili Peppers performs at the New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Festival, on Sunday, May 1, 2022, in New Orleans. (Photo by Amy Harris/Invision/AP)

Anthony Kiedis, left, Flea, Chad Smith, and John Frusciante of the Red Hot Chili Peppers perform at the New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Festival, on Sunday, May 1, 2022, in New Orleans. (Photo by Amy Harris/Invision/AP)

Anthony Kiedis of the Red Hot Chili Peppers performs at the New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Festival, on Sunday, May 1, 2022, in New Orleans. (Photo by Amy Harris/Invision/AP)