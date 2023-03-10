Chile's president shakes up Cabinet, replaces five ministers

“We’ve had difficulties, who could deny it?” said the 37-year-old leader, whose administration is struggling to combat inflation and violent crime.

The Cabinet reshuffle came after an unexpected defeat Wednesday for Boric as Congress rejected a tax package that would have helped the president fund his progressive social agenda.

Finance Minister Mario Marcel said that without the tax overhaul, a promised increase in pensions from the equivalent of $257 to $312 could not be financed. He said the same was true for reducing long waiting lists for hospitals and adding more resources for primary health care.

The president said he will continue pushing to expand wealth distribution, increase pensions and boost the minimum wage.

Rodrigo Espinoza, director of the School of Management at Diego Portales University, said one of the difficulties Boric now faces is that “a significant part of his program will no longer have financing.”

