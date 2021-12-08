Chile's congress approves same-sex marriages, adoptions

Center-left Sen. Yasna Provoste said that when the right to marry and found a family is recognized, “this recognition applies to all people without distinction of sex.”

The proposal had stalled in the Senate for four years, until Piñera gave it his strong backing last January, surprising everyone because he had long argued that marriage was between a man and a woman.

For Juan Pablo Durán and Juan Carlos Rodríguez, the approval came late because they were legally united at the end of November under the Common Union Agreement, which since 2015 has regulated legal aspects of same-sex unions such as inheritance, but does not rule on adoptions.

Durán said the pair now plan to be formally married once the new measure goes into effect.

He said they have no plans to adopt a child, but added: “It is not a completely closed issue. To be able to give a chance in life to those who don’t have any would be an honor and joy."

Caption Rafael Teran, left, and his boyfriend Cristian Garcia, takes a selfie in front of the La Moneda presidential palace illuminated with rainbow colors, after lawmakers approved legislation legalizing marriage and adoption by same-sex couples, in Santiago, Chile, Tuesday, Dec. 7, 2021. (AP Photo/Esteban Felix) Credit: Esteban Felix Caption Rafael Teran, left, and his boyfriend Cristian Garcia, takes a selfie in front of the La Moneda presidential palace illuminated with rainbow colors, after lawmakers approved legislation legalizing marriage and adoption by same-sex couples, in Santiago, Chile, Tuesday, Dec. 7, 2021. (AP Photo/Esteban Felix) Credit: Esteban Felix Credit: Esteban Felix

