Chileans favored independents to draft a new constitution

Activist groups are campaigning for the new constitution include equality for women, enshrine protections for the environment and for Indigenous people, and provide a right to abortion. Conservatives hope to maintain a dominant private sector and rules making it hard to pass major reforms in the legislature.

But the various groups will have limitations on getting their full goals into the new constitution, because a two-thirds agreement is required.

“Getting the needed quorum will require quite a significant effort," said Rodrigo Espinoza, a teacher at the Diego Portales University.

Last year, nearly 80% of voters in a plebiscite supporting having an constitutional assembly draft a new charter for the nation following a year of protests.

The document that emerges from the assembly will go to a public vote in mid-2022. If rejected, the current constitution will remain in force.

