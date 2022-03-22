Children's edition of 'Little Book of Joy' coming this fall

“We are thrilled and honored that His Holiness the Dalai Lama and Archbishop Desmond Tutu created this book with us that brings their important message of joy directly to children,” Mallory Loher, executive vice president and publisher of “The Book of Joy: Lasting Happiness in a Changing World,” said in a statement.

“Particularly in light of the Archbishop’s passing, we are lucky to have this uplifting book that can inspire future generations of children to look at the world through his unique lens of wonder, generosity, and celebration,” Loher said.