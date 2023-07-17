BreakingNews
Hundreds of backpacks given away by Hamilton auto dealer
Child star Mia Armstrong is working on a picture book about her experiences with Down syndrome

Updated 1 hour ago
NEW YORK (AP) — Child star and activist Mia Armstrong has a picture book coming out next year about her experiences with Down syndrome, what her publisher calls “all the joys and challenges.”

Random House Children’s Books announced Monday that Armstrong's “I Am a Masterpiece!” will be released next January. Illustrated by Alexandra Thompson and co-written by Armstrong and author Marissa Moss, the book is Armstrong's way of helping kids see the world as she sees it.

Armstrong has spoken often about Down syndrome, and has called it her “superpower.”

“I wrote this story because I want to inspire other people to love their own stories and be proud of who they are," the 12-year-old Armstrong said in a statement. “Down syndrome does not define me and is just one small part of who I am. I’m also an actress, a model, a voiceover artist, a rock climber, a thrill seeker, a daughter, a sister, and a friend. My dream is for 'I Am a Masterpiece!” to help kids everywhere recognize that people with Down syndrome are capable, strong and unique and that all people deserve to be accepted and loved.”

Armstrong is the first child with Down syndrome to provide the voice for a cartoon character, the superhero Eon on the Netflix show “Action Pack.” Her other credits include “Hello Jack! The Kindness Show” and “Carol of the Bells.”

