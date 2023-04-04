Chiefs' Travis Kelce to host music festival in Kansas City

In this moment, Kelce is enjoying “every bit of it” and feels ecstatic about his upcoming music festival.

“Every door that’s been opened because of winning the Super Bowl, I’ve been running through them,” he said. “It’s not going to stop anytime soon – especially with Kelce Jam. I think this will be the nail-in-the-coffin for the 2022 season.”

Kelce said he wanted to bring some of his favorite artists including Machine Gun Kelly – who is an Ohio native like himself. He felt inspired to host his own music festival after he attended four-time Super Bowl champion Rob Gronkowski 's Gronk Beach during the NFL Draft in Las Vegas last year.

“I took note from what Gronk did last year,” he said. “I want to throw a big party knowing that the draft is coming to Kansas City. It’s a special event for the city to host. … I’m going to need Kansas City to come out and be electric with me.”