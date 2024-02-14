Chiefs trainer says team was on buses returning to stadium when parade shooting occurred

Kansas City Chiefs trainer Rick Burkholder says the team was on buses returning to Arrowhead Stadium when a shooting occurred at the end of the Super Bowl championship parade

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Nation & World
3 minutes ago
X

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Kansas City Chiefs trainer Rick Burkholder said the team was on buses returning to Arrowhead Stadium when a shooting occurred Wednesday at the end of the Super Bowl championship parade.

Burkholder said he was with coach Andy Reid and other coaches and staff members at the time of the shooting.

"Praying for Kansas City," Chiefs quarterback and Super Bowl MVP Patrick Mahomes said in a post on X, formerly known as Twitter, that also included three emojis of hands in prayer.

The parade was celebrating the Chiefs’ 25-22 overtime victory over the San Francisco 49ers that gave them their second straight Super Bowl title.

"Please join me in prayer for all the victims in this heinous act," Chiefs linebacker Drue Tranquill said in an X post. "Pray that doctors & first responders would have steady hands & that all would experience full healing."

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/NFL

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

In Other News
1
Swiss bobsled athlete has surgery after being thrown to ice and hit by...
2
Date night strike: Thousands of US, UK delivery, ride-hailing drivers...
3
How to keep yourself safe from romance scams this Valentine's Day
4
8 to 10 people injured after shooting near Chiefs parade, official says
5
House Intelligence Committee chair warns of a serious national security...
© 2024 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top