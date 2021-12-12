Chiefs roll to record-setting 48-9 victory over Raiders

It was the sixth straight game that the much-maligned Chiefs defense held an opponent to 17 points or fewer, the biggest reason for their turnaround from a mediocre 3-4 team to Super Bowl contender. They held Josh Jacobs to 24 yards rushing and the Raiders to 293 yards of total offense.

Chiefs coach Andy Reid improved to 15-3 against the team's most bitter rival. In doing so, the longtime Eagles coach joined Marty Schottenheimer and Hank Stram as the only coaches to win 100 games with Kansas City.

The Kansas City dominance began with the game's first play, when Jacobs was shoved back about 3 yards and lost the ball in the process. Hughes alertly picked it up and waltzed 23 yards to give the Chiefs a 7-0 lead.

The real onslaught began a few minutes later.

Mahomes capped a five-play, 80-yard drive with a 23-yard pass to Darrel Williams, the first touchdown pass thrown by him since the last of his five in mid-November in Las Vegas. After a quick punt, he marched the Chiefs another 80 yards in seven plays, and Edwards-Helaire scooted into the end zone to make it 21-0.

Then the Chiefs' nominee for the Walter Payton Man of the Year Award got into the act.

Mathieu was there to pick off Carr when his pass slipped through Foster Moreau's hands, and the Chiefs needed a mere nine plays before Mahomes hit Josh Gordon in the end zone. It was the first TD scored by the oft-troubled wide receiver since Sept. 8, 2019, when he caught a pass from Tom Brady for New England in a game against Pittsburgh.

On the next drive, Mathieu was in the right spot when Renfrow coughed up the ball for the Raiders' third turnover of the first half. The Chiefs breezed downfield again and Edwards-Helaire's second TD run made it 35-0, putting the game out of reach before the teams even hit the halftime locker room.

BLOWN CALL

The Chiefs should have had another scoop-and-score by Armani Watts midway through the fourth quarter, when Carr was clocked from behind by Alex Okafor. The ball came loose but the officials whistled that Carr was down. Referee Brad Allen sheepishly reversed the call after a video review, but it still cost Kansas City a touchdown.

THOUGHTS AND PRAYERS

Chiefs CB L'Jarius Sneed remained in his hometown of Minden, Louisiana, after his oldest brother was killed in a stabbing Friday night. T'Qarontarion Harris was 32. With both of Sneed's parents in prison, Harris was largely responsible for raising him as a child. Sneed had played more snaps this season than any other Chiefs defensive player.

INJURIES

Raiders: CB Trayvon Mullen was helped off the field in the third quarter. He'd been out since Week 4 with a toe injury.

Chiefs: CB Rashad Fenton (knee) was active but did not play in anticipation of a short week before facing the Chargers.

UP NEXT

The Raiders visit the Browns on Saturday. The Chiefs visit Los Angeles on Thursday night.

___

More AP NFL coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Caption Kansas City Chiefs running back Darrel Williams (31) runs with the ball as Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Nate Hobbs (39) defends during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Dec. 12, 2021, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel) Credit: Charlie Riedel Caption Kansas City Chiefs running back Darrel Williams (31) runs with the ball as Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Nate Hobbs (39) defends during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Dec. 12, 2021, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel) Credit: Charlie Riedel Credit: Charlie Riedel

Caption Kansas City Chiefs running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire (25) heads for the end zone to score past Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Johnathan Hankins (90) and linebacker Divine Deablo (5) during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Dec. 12, 2021, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel) Credit: Charlie Riedel Caption Kansas City Chiefs running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire (25) heads for the end zone to score past Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Johnathan Hankins (90) and linebacker Divine Deablo (5) during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Dec. 12, 2021, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel) Credit: Charlie Riedel Credit: Charlie Riedel

Caption Kansas City Chiefs running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire, left, celebrates after scoring past Las Vegas Raiders safety Tre'von Moehrig, right, during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Dec. 12, 2021, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel) Credit: Charlie Riedel Caption Kansas City Chiefs running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire, left, celebrates after scoring past Las Vegas Raiders safety Tre'von Moehrig, right, during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Dec. 12, 2021, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel) Credit: Charlie Riedel Credit: Charlie Riedel

Caption Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill (10) is unable to catch a pass as Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Trayvon Mullen Jr. (27) defends during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Dec. 12, 2021, in Kansas City, Mo. Mullen was charged with pass interference on the play. (AP Photo/Ed Zurga) Credit: Ed Zurga Caption Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill (10) is unable to catch a pass as Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Trayvon Mullen Jr. (27) defends during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Dec. 12, 2021, in Kansas City, Mo. Mullen was charged with pass interference on the play. (AP Photo/Ed Zurga) Credit: Ed Zurga Credit: Ed Zurga

Caption Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid watches from the sidelines during the first half of an NFL football game against the Las Vegas Raiders Sunday, Dec. 12, 2021, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Ed Zurga) Credit: Ed Zurga Caption Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid watches from the sidelines during the first half of an NFL football game against the Las Vegas Raiders Sunday, Dec. 12, 2021, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Ed Zurga) Credit: Ed Zurga Credit: Ed Zurga

Caption Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) fumbles the ball as he is hit by Kansas City Chiefs cornerback Mike Hughes (21) during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Dec. 12, 2021, in Kansas City, Mo. The Chiefs recovered the fumble. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel) Credit: Charlie Riedel Caption Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) fumbles the ball as he is hit by Kansas City Chiefs cornerback Mike Hughes (21) during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Dec. 12, 2021, in Kansas City, Mo. The Chiefs recovered the fumble. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel) Credit: Charlie Riedel Credit: Charlie Riedel

Caption Kansas City Chiefs safety Tyrann Mathieu, right, intercepts a pass intended for Las Vegas Raiders tight end Foster Moreau (87) during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Dec. 12, 2021, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Ed Zurga) Credit: Ed Zurga Caption Kansas City Chiefs safety Tyrann Mathieu, right, intercepts a pass intended for Las Vegas Raiders tight end Foster Moreau (87) during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Dec. 12, 2021, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Ed Zurga) Credit: Ed Zurga Credit: Ed Zurga

Caption Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Tyron Johnson (17) runs with the ball as Kansas City Chiefs cornerback Josh Jackson (20) defends during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Dec. 12, 2021, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Ed Zurga) Credit: Ed Zurga Caption Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Tyron Johnson (17) runs with the ball as Kansas City Chiefs cornerback Josh Jackson (20) defends during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Dec. 12, 2021, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Ed Zurga) Credit: Ed Zurga Credit: Ed Zurga

Caption Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes throws during the first half of an NFL football game against the Las Vegas Raiders Sunday, Dec. 12, 2021, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel) Credit: Charlie Riedel Caption Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes throws during the first half of an NFL football game against the Las Vegas Raiders Sunday, Dec. 12, 2021, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel) Credit: Charlie Riedel Credit: Charlie Riedel

Caption Kansas City Chiefs safety Tyrann Mathieu (32) is stopped by Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver DeSean Jackson (1) and offensive tackle Alex Leatherwood (70) after intercepting a pass during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Dec. 12, 2021, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel) Credit: Charlie Riedel Caption Kansas City Chiefs safety Tyrann Mathieu (32) is stopped by Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver DeSean Jackson (1) and offensive tackle Alex Leatherwood (70) after intercepting a pass during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Dec. 12, 2021, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel) Credit: Charlie Riedel Credit: Charlie Riedel

Caption Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Byron Pringle (13) is hit by Las Vegas Raiders safety Johnathan Abram (24) during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Dec. 12, 2021, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Ed Zurga) Credit: Ed Zurga Caption Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Byron Pringle (13) is hit by Las Vegas Raiders safety Johnathan Abram (24) during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Dec. 12, 2021, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Ed Zurga) Credit: Ed Zurga Credit: Ed Zurga

Caption Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Josh Gordon celebrates after scoring during the first half of an NFL football game against the Las Vegas Raiders Sunday, Dec. 12, 2021, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel) Credit: Charlie Riedel Caption Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Josh Gordon celebrates after scoring during the first half of an NFL football game against the Las Vegas Raiders Sunday, Dec. 12, 2021, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel) Credit: Charlie Riedel Credit: Charlie Riedel

Caption Kansas City Chiefs running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire (25) celebrates after scoring on a touchdown run during the first half of an NFL football game against the Las Vegas Raiders Sunday, Dec. 12, 2021, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel) Credit: Charlie Riedel Caption Kansas City Chiefs running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire (25) celebrates after scoring on a touchdown run during the first half of an NFL football game against the Las Vegas Raiders Sunday, Dec. 12, 2021, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel) Credit: Charlie Riedel Credit: Charlie Riedel