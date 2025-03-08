Chiefs receiver Xavier Worthy is arrested in Texas on a family violence assault charge

Kansas City chiefs wide receiver Xavier Worthy has been arrested on a felony domestic violence charge in Texas
Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Xavier Worthy (1) sits on a cooler during the second half of the NFL Super Bowl 59 football game against the Philadelphia Eagles, Sunday, Feb. 9, 2025, in New Orleans. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Nation & World
44 minutes ago
GEORGETOWN, Texas (AP) — Kansas City chiefs wide receiver Xavier Worthy was arrested on a felony domestic violence charge in Texas.

Williamson County online jail records on Saturday showed that Worthy was arrested Friday by deputies and held in the county jail on a charge of assault on a family or household member in which their breath was impeded, or choking in common terms.

Williamson County includes parts of Austin, where Worthy played college football at the University of Texas.

The charge is a third-degree felony in Texas, with a possible punishment of two to 10 years in prison. Jail records showed Worthy had not yet posted bond by Saturday morning.

The records did not have any details of the arrest or list an attorney for Worthy.

Under Texas law, impeding breathing includes "intentionally, knowingly or recklessly impeding the normal breathing or circulation of the blood of the person by applying pressure to the person’s throat or neck or by blocking the person’s nose or mouth.”

Worthy was drafted by the Chiefs 28th overall in 2024 and finished his rookie season with 59 catches for 638 yards and six touchdowns, and 20 rushes for 104 yards and three more scores.

He scored two touchdowns in the Chiefs' Super Bowl loss to Philadelphia.

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl

Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Xavier Worthy (1) is tackled by Philadelphia Eagles defensive back Cooper DeJean (33) during the first half of the NFL Super Bowl 59 football game, Sunday, Feb. 9, 2025, in New Orleans. (AP Photo/Stephanie Scarbrough)

Credit: AP

