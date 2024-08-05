Chiefs make Harrison Butker the highest-paid kicker in the NFL

ST. JOSEPH, Mo. (AP) — Chiefs kicker Harrison Butker, who made the game-winning field goal in Kansas City’s Super Bowl victory two years ago, has agreed on a four-year contract extension that makes him the highest-paid kicker in the NFL.

Butker announced the deal on X, saying: "There's no place I'd rather be than with the Chiefs, excited to finalize a 4 year extension. To the Heights!"