Chiefs' Mahomes ready for AFC title game against Bengals

Mahomes vowed to play from the moment the Chiefs beat the Jaguars last Saturday night, striding to the podium just outside the Kansas City locker room and proclaiming his ankle felt better than expected. Mahomes began treatment that night, and a precautionary MRI exam taken the following day showed no structural damage.

His right ankle wasn't taped any more than the left when Mahomes headed onto the indoor practice field Wednesday and Thursday. He was bouncing around as if nothing was amiss Friday for a final outdoor workout.

“We're preparing for Patrick Mahomes like he's 100 percent,” Bengals pass rusher Sam Hubbard said, “because I'm sure he's going to be playing 100 percent. That's all you can do.”

The Chiefs have been coy about their game plan for Cincinnati, which has beaten them three times in the last 13 months, including that fateful AFC title game last January. But there's a good chance Reid and offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy tweaked it to protect Mahomes, who is uncanny when it comes to extending plays with his scrambling ability.

Mahomes has dealt with plenty of injuries in recent years, and this isn't the first to happen on the playoff stage.

Two years ago, Mahomes was placed in the concussion protocol during a divisional win over the Browns, though he came back the following week to lead Kansas City to an AFC title win over Buffalo. Mahomes also was dealing with turf toe, which he said this week was the most painful injury that he's played through during his time in the NFL.

Mahomes wound up having surgery for it after the Chiefs lost to Tampa Bay in the Super Bowl.

I have a lot of good people around me everywhere," said Mahomes, who praised the Chiefs training staff along with his personal trainer, Bobby Stroupe. “We’ve done a lot of ankle and knee and foot stuff, especially after the last few injuries I’ve had. I think that’s prepared me to bounce back quickly here and be able to be in a good spot.”

Mahomes also has gotten support from players around the league, including Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady.

“I have a good relationship with him now and he gives me a lot of advice,” Mahomes said. "Why would you not want to learn from the GOAT? So anytime anybody like that wants to give me advice, I’ll take it in, and it’s cool to see the guys that you’ve watched growing up your whole life be able to talk to you in that type of platform.”

