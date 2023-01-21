Chiefs' Mahomes hurts ankle, returns for 2nd half vs. Jags

Mahomes began warming up on the sideline in the waning minutes of halftime, and he looked to be moving much better on his ankle. And it became clear he was headed back into the game when he began taking snaps from Creed Humphrey.

The crowd roared when Mahomes trotted onto the field for the first snap of the second half.

For the 37-year-old Henne, it wasn't the first time he's been pressed into duty in the playoffs.

During a divisional-round game against the Browns in January 2021, Mahomes went into the concussion protocol during the third quarter. Henne went 6 of 8 for 66 yards down the stretch, including an audacious fourth-down pass to Tyreek Hill that helped the Chiefs to a 22-17 victory and a spot in the AFC championship game.

Credit: Ed Zurga Credit: Ed Zurga

