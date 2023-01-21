Chiefs' Mahomes hurts ankle, questionable to return vs. Jags

Mahomes was moving up in the pocket late in the first quarter when Jaguars pass rusher Arden Key landed on his right ankle. The All-Pro quarterback managed to make it to the end of the quarter, when the Chiefs training staff taped his ankle, and he proceeded to lead them to a field goal to regain a 10-7 lead.

It was clear that Mahomes was struggling on his ankle, though. On third down, he was unable to scramble for what would normally have been an easy first down, instead flinging a pass incomplete into the turf in front of him.