Chiefs give nod to winning 'Tom & Jerry' play in jewel-filled Super Bowl ring

The ring features 529 diamonds and 38 rubies and totals 14.8 carats. Four marquise diamonds represent the franchise's four Lombardi Trophies, including the last two seasons. The base of the trophies are made from 19 custom-cut baguette diamonds distinguishing the Chiefs as the first team to win back-to-back Super Bowls in 19 seasons.

And the top of the ring opens to reveal an inscription of the “Tom & Jerry” play, the nickname given to Mahomes' 3-yard touchdown pass to Mecole Hardman to win the Super Bowl. The design on the ring depicts head coach Andy Reid’s handwritten sketch of the play.

Chiefs chairman and CEO Clark Hunt, who also wore the team’s 2019 and 2022 Super Bowl rings before the ceremony, said this year’s version told the story of last season.

“You can think about some of the cool things that happened this year and they’ll be incorporated one way or another," Hunt said. “And like last year’s ring, it’s got some really neat surprises. And I can’t wait to see the expression on the players faces when they open the boxes.”

The inside of the ring also includes a Lombardi Trophy depending on the recipient’s time with the Chiefs. The inside band features the word “United,” which was the team’s motto last season, along with the scores of Kansas City's four playoff wins and each player’s signature.

Other clever touches include 28 diamonds that celebrate the defense for holding every opponent to fewer than 28 points in each game, 17 miniature gold leaf confetti marking the Chiefs' points scored in the AFC championship game to beat Baltimore and 16 custom-cut rubies that recognize the club’s number of division titles.

One of the challenges for the team was keeping the ring design under wraps until its unveiling at the celebration that included 400 players, coaches, team employees and their guests.

“The only thing I heard is that it's bigger than it was last time," said linebacker Nick Bolton, who wore last year's ring for only the third time. "I’ve been trying to sneak a peak for about three or four days.”

The boxes in which the rings were kept included a combination to keep anyone from seeing them too early. The code 777 was revealed in a slot machine video following Hunt’s address to the audience.

“We always try to figure out a way to get the ring in the front of every single individual during dinner,” team president Mark Donovan said. “And then make sure they don’t open it too early, because it’s a real reveal moment.”

The Chiefs completed their mandatory minicamp this week and will resume preparations for the defense of their back-to-back Super Bowl titles next month at training camp.

“Once you get through that parade, you’re kind of off and heading in the direction of the new season,” Reid said. “It’s a night — I don’t want to slight tonight — because there’s a lot that goes into that and there’s a lot of hard work that’s gone into that and this is kind of the reward for it.

“But I think the guys know that it’s going to be nice to get the ring, but they’ve moved on.”

And the Chiefs are already planning to be back for a third straight ring ceremony — which would be a first in NFL history.

“Every year in this league, you have to come in with that same mentality, you have to be hungry,” Mahomes said. “It’s hard. You saw last year, you’ve seen it every year that I’ve been here. You have to battle in order to win that Super Bowl. Guys have to have that mentality.”

Credit: AP Credit: AP

