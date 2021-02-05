Chiefs, Bucs relatively healthy heading into Super Bowl

The Chiefs ruled out left tackle Eric Fisher because of a torn Achilles tendon and linebacker Willie Gay Jr. due to knee and ankle injuries, but neither of them was expected to play. Tampa Bay did not list anybody as out on the final injury report.

The only Chiefs player to be listed questionable was wide receiver Sammy Watkins, who has not played since sustaining a calf injury in Week 16 against Atlanta. Watkins has practiced in a limited capacity for several weeks, though, and he nearly played in the AFC championship game against Buffalo before deciding in warm-ups to sit it out.