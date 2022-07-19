Chicken hitches ride, ends up in Vermont's largest city

So Fasano took the chicken home, gave her food and a place to nest, and turned to social media. A Facebook post led to finding the chicken's owners in Hinesburg who were worried about the lost hen.

The chicken is now home. Because of her adventurous spirit, the family changed her name from Bug to Amelia after Amelia Earhart, the first woman to fly alone across the Atlantic Ocean.

“I think about her and I’m really happy it had a happy ending,” Fasano said.